Altice USA taps Comcast's Mathew for CEO, with Goei becoming chairman
Sep. 07, 2022 4:28 PM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS), CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has named Dennis Mathew its new chief executive officer.
- He's taking over form Dexter Goei, who is transitioning to become executive chairman of the board amid a desire to return to Europe with his family. Mathew will be based at Altice USA headquarters in Long Island City, N.Y.
- The moves are effective Oct. 3.
- The current chairman, Patrick Drahi, will remain a director.
- All of Goei's direct reports will report to Mathew on the transition.
- Mathew joins from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), where he spent 17 years leading the company's residential and commercial businesses in its largest regions.
- “He has an impressive track record at Comcast, driving transformation and success in highly competitive markets and redefining the role of telecommunications services for customers through a superior service experience, all of which will serve us well," said Drahi of Mathew.
