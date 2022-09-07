Altice USA taps Comcast's Mathew for CEO, with Goei becoming chairman

Sep. 07, 2022

  • Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has named Dennis Mathew its new chief executive officer.
  • He's taking over form Dexter Goei, who is transitioning to become executive chairman of the board amid a desire to return to Europe with his family. Mathew will be based at Altice USA headquarters in Long Island City, N.Y.
  • The moves are effective Oct. 3.
  • The current chairman, Patrick Drahi, will remain a director.
  • All of Goei's direct reports will report to Mathew on the transition.
  • Mathew joins from Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), where he spent 17 years leading the company's residential and commercial businesses in its largest regions.
  • “He has an impressive track record at Comcast, driving transformation and success in highly competitive markets and redefining the role of telecommunications services for customers through a superior service experience, all of which will serve us well," said Drahi of Mathew.

