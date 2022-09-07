Altice USA appoints new CEO

Sep. 07, 2022 4:31 PM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has appointed Dennis Mathew to the position of CEO, effective October 3, 2022.
  • Mr. Mathew assumes the CEO role from Dexter Goei who has been named executive chairman of the Board of Directors, also effective October 3, 2022.
  • All of Mr. Goei’s direct reports will report to Mr. Mathew on the effective date.
  • Founder and current Chairman of the Board, Patrick Drahi, will remain a Director of the Board.
  • Mr. Mathew joins Altice USA from Comcast where he spent the last 17 years in senior corporate and operational leadership positions

