Health Catalyst names Kevin Freeman as Chief Growth Officer, Tarah Bryan as Chief Marketing Officer, Dave Ross as Chief Technology Officer
Sep. 07, 2022 4:47 PM ETHealth Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) announced three new leadership appointments in support of its strategic focus.
- It includes the appointment of the company's current Chief Revenue Officer, Kevin Freeman, as Chief Growth Officer, and current Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Tarah Neujahr Bryan, as Chief Marketing Officer, effective September 7.
- In these roles, Kevin and Tarah will be responsible for the strategic growth functions at Health Catalyst, with a primary focus on expanding existing client relationships.
- Health Catalyst has also named Dave Ross, current Associate Chief Technology Officer, as Chief Technology Officer, also effective September 7.
