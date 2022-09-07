Wayfair proposes $600M convertible senior notes offering
Sep. 07, 2022 4:56 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) announced Wednesday its plans to raise $600M in convertible senior notes offering, with maturity due in 2027.
- The online retailer said initial purchasers will be granted an overallotment option to buy up to an additional $90M principal amount of notes.
- However, the final terms of the notes, including the initial conversion rate, interest rate and certain other terms not yet determined.
- W stock is down 5.3% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
- Earlier: Wayfair falls after reducing workforce by 5%
