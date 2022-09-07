Wayfair proposes $600M convertible senior notes offering

Sep. 07, 2022 4:56 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Wayfair Distribution Center. Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells home goods online and in outlets.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) announced Wednesday its plans to raise $600M in convertible senior notes offering, with maturity due in 2027.
  • The online retailer said initial purchasers will be granted an overallotment option to buy up to an additional $90M principal amount of notes.
  • However, the final terms of the notes, including the initial conversion rate, interest rate and certain other terms not yet determined.
  • stock is down 5.3% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.
  • Earlier: Wayfair falls after reducing workforce by 5%

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.