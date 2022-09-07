Tenneco announces conditional redemption of senior notes
Sep. 07, 2022 5:00 PM ETTenneco Inc. (TEN)APOBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) said Wednesday it intends to redeem all outstanding 5⅜% senior notes due 2024 and all outstanding 5% senior notes due 2026 on Oct. 7.
- Aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2024 notes is $225M and of the 2026 notes is $500M.
- Redemption price will be $1,025.68 per $1K principal amount of 2024 notes and $1,028.06 per $1K principal amount of 2026 notes.
- The redemption is conditioned on completion of TEN's acquisition by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Management (APO) and completion of an offering of debt securities on or prior to redemption date.
