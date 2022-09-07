Binance.US launches ethereum staking on its platform ahead of Merge
Sep. 07, 2022 5:03 PM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD)COINBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Binance.US, the American division of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has introduced ethereum (ETH-USD) staking on its platform Wednesday as the blockchain "Merge" nears.
- In other words, users can now lock up there ETH tokens to earn annual rewards. Binance.US is starting it annual percentage yield at 6% for as low as 0.001 ETH staked, the company wrote in a blog post.
- That APY is quite competitive as rivals like Coinbase Global (COIN) and BlockFi offer as much as 4%, which is still considered high when compared with that of traditional savings accounts at nearly zero, for example. Binance.US first started offering staking in June.
- "We continue to build out a comprehensive staking offering that will provide the most value for our customers," Binance.US CEO Brian Shroder said in a statement.
- In June, Binance.US to offer zero trading fee on bitcoin.
