Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), an apartment REIT, and homebuilder Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), through its apartment living rental division, will develop three new rental communities totaling 1,053 units in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metropolitan region, the companies said Wednesday.

The projects represent the first three joint ventures under the alliance they formed in 2021. Under the partnership, Equity Residential (EQR) has committed to invest 75% of the equity for each selected project and Toll Brothers (TOL) will invest 25%. It is expected that each project will be financed with ~60% leverage. Equity Residential (EQR) will have the option to acquire each property upon stabilization.

The two companies have targeted an initial minimum co-investment of ~$750M in combined equity, or almost $1.9B capacity, assuming 60% leverage.

"Dallas-Ft. Worth is a dynamic market with a growing population of the affluent renter demographic that we are interested in capturing," said Equity Residential (EQR) President and CEO Mark J. Parrell. "We are expanding our presence in the market and believe that these properties will make excellent additions to our existing portfolio there."

A little over a year ago, Equity Residential (EQR) and Toll Brothers (TOL) announced the formation of the joint venture.