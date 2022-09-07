Agra Ventures announces CEO transition

  • Agra Ventures (OTCPK:AGFAD) announces that David Grand has resigned as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
  • Mr. Grand expects to remain affiliated with the company as he transitions to a new role involving AGRA’s subsidiary, Boundary Bay Cannabis, and other short-term corporate development initiatives.
  • As the result of his resignation, Nick Kuzyk has been appointed by the Board as interim CEO and as Director, effective immediately.
  • Board expects to embark on an extensive search for a permanent CEO in due course.
  • Mr. Kuzyk was deemed by the Board to be a strong fit for the role based on his familiarity with the company from providing investor relations services to it via his consultancy since March of 2021.

Comments (2)

