Hot Stocks: COUP rallies on earnings; PATH, WLY drop; ULTA sets 52-week high

Sep. 07, 2022 5:37 PM ETCoupa Software Incorporated (COUP)WLY, ULTA, PATHBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Following weakness that has marked the past week and a half, investors finally stepped in with bargain-hunting on Wednesday, sending the major averages sharply higher. The Nasdaq rose more than 2%, breaking a seven-session losing streak.

Earnings news played a major role among the day's biggest movers. Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) soared following the release of its quarterly results. However, the announcement of financial figures put significant pressure on John Wiley & Sons (WLY) and UiPath (PATH).

Meanwhile, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) continued its recent upward momentum, rising to a new 52-week high.

Standout Gainer

Coupa Software (COUP) generated buying interest following the release of its quarterly report. With the company also announcing a $100M stock buyback, shares surged nearly 18%.

For Q2, the provider of a cloud platform for business spend management breezed by expectations on both its top and bottom lines, with revenue that advanced 18% from last year.

The company also gave an upbeat forecast for Q3, predicting EPS of $0.08 to $0.10 for the quarter. Analysts were looking for a figure of $0.06 per share.

COUP finished trading at $65.82, an advance of $10 on the session. Even with the uptick, however, shares remain nearly 60% lower for 2022 as a whole.

Standout Decliner

John Wiley & Sons (WLY) dropped following the announcement of quarterly financial figures, which included disappointing results for Q1. The stock declined nearly 10% on the news.

The publishing company reported a Q1 profit that dramatically missed the amount predicted by analysts. Meanwhile, revenue basically stagnated from last year, coming in at $488M.

WLY declined $4.53 to close at $41.58. This added to a recent slide, with the stock down about 20% over the past month. Overall, shares have dropped 28% since the end of 2021.

Notable New High

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) advanced again on Wednesday, adding to a recent upswing and setting a new 52-week high. Shares climbed 4% on the session.

The beauty supply retailer closed at $444.01, an advance of $16.19 on the session. During the day, ULTA reached an intraday 52-week high of $445.63.

Wednesday's advance added to an upswing that started early in August. The stock has climbed 19% since its close on Aug. 4.

Most recently, the rally has been spurred by the release of better-than-expected earnings news. In late August, the company reported Q2 revenue that rose 17% from last year, with comparable sales that advanced 14%. ULTA also raised its 2022 outlook.

Notable New Low

The release of quarterly results sparked selling in UiPath (PATH), which plunged 11% to reach a new 52-week low.

The maker of robotic process automation software beat expectations with its Q2 results, including a narrower-than-expected loss and 24% revenue growth. The top-line total rose to $242M.

However, the company issued a disappointing outlook, saying it now sees Q3 revenue of $243M to $245M. Analysts were looking for a figure near $270M. PATH largely blamed the impact of foreign currency exchange rates for its reduced top-line forecast.

Weighed down by the earnings news, PATH plummeted to an intraday 52-week low of $12.21. Shares rebounded a bit by the close but still finished lower by $1.75, ending the day at $13.84.

The retreat added to downward momentum that has marked trading for nearly a month, extending losses posted earlier in the year. PATH has now declined 68% for 2022.

For more of the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.