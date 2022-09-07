August marine retailer sentiment remains strained on economic concerns

According to Baird reports, August shows 51% dealers reporting declines in retail and 20% reporting growth. Retailer remarked: "High prices from last year not going over with customers. More tire kickers, no one wants to commit to purchase of new or used."

Inventory is seen going low, which remains a positive sign amid inflation and rising interest rate doldrums. 55% of dealers reported that new boat inventory is "too low," and just 22% reported "too high". This is an improvement from last month figures. Used inventory also remains thin, with 61% of dealers reporting used inventory is "too low" and just 12% reported "too high."

Outlook: 3-5 year outlook remains negative, with sentiment on current conditions dropping lower from July (35 vs. 42) and the 3-5 year outlook flat at 39.

Overall, longer-term horizon sees good value in marine. Long-awaited restocking activity supports continued strong wholesale trends, but current economic conditions continue to put pressure.

Stocks on the watch: Brunswick (BC); Malibu Boats (MBUU); MasterCraft Boat (MCFT); OneWater Marine (ONEW)

