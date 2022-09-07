McCormick stock falls over 5% afterhours on guidance cut amid continued macro headwinds

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) stock fell 5.9% afterhours on Wednesday after the firm slashed its 2022 guidance and reported prelim. Q3 results that missed expectations as macro headwinds continued to weigh on performance.

MKC cut its 2022 outlook to reflect prelim. Q3 results, moderation of consumption trends earlier than expected, slower supply chain cost normalization, divestiture of Kitchen Basics business, and a more unfavorable impact of forex rates.

MKC expects 2022 sales of $6.32B-$6.44B (flat-up 2% Y/Y), which in constant currency is sales growth of 3-5%. Its prior outlook was sales growth of 3-5%, or 5-7% in constant currency. Consensus estimate is $6.55B.

2022 adj. EPS is projected to be $2.63-$2.68 vs. earlier guidance of $3.03-$3.08. Consensus estimate is $3.03.

MKC expects Q3 sales to grow ~3% Y/Y to ~$1.60B. In constant currency, sales are projected to rise ~6%, driven by growth in consumer and flavor solutions segments. Consensus estimate is $1.63B.

Sales growth is expected to be driven by pricing actions and partially offset by decline in volume and product mix.

Adj. EPS is expected to be ~$0.65 vs. $0.80 in the year-ago period, driven by lower adj. operating income (down 16.9% at ~$226M) resulting from gross margin compression. Consensus estimate is $0.83.

MKC will report Q3 results before market open on Oct. 6.

Shares of MKC declined 11.3% YTD.