Cryptocurrency lender Nexo launches trading platform for retail clients

Sep. 07, 2022 5:53 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg

  • Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has introduced a trading platform that offers spot, futures and margin order execution to its retail users, according to a press release viewed by Seeking Alpha on Wednesday.
  • In an effort to mitigate order slippage, Nexo Pro will connect users to over 3K order books of more than 10 liquidity providers. Slippage, usually in the event of less liquidity, occurs when a trader receives a different trade execution price than intended at first.
  • Until Wednesday, this sort of deep liquidity solution was only made available for trading firms, hedge funds, family offices and over-the-counter desks through Nexo Prime, the company said.
  • "We are the first platform to offer institutional-grade liquidity aggregation with this many venues as pure-play exchanges usually prefer to settle exclusively within their own order books," said Nexo co-founder and executive chairman Kosta Kantchev.
  • In July, Nexo planned to acquire Coinbase-backed Vauld.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.