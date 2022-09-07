Cryptocurrency lender Nexo launches trading platform for retail clients
Sep. 07, 2022 5:53 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has introduced a trading platform that offers spot, futures and margin order execution to its retail users, according to a press release viewed by Seeking Alpha on Wednesday.
- In an effort to mitigate order slippage, Nexo Pro will connect users to over 3K order books of more than 10 liquidity providers. Slippage, usually in the event of less liquidity, occurs when a trader receives a different trade execution price than intended at first.
- Until Wednesday, this sort of deep liquidity solution was only made available for trading firms, hedge funds, family offices and over-the-counter desks through Nexo Prime, the company said.
- "We are the first platform to offer institutional-grade liquidity aggregation with this many venues as pure-play exchanges usually prefer to settle exclusively within their own order books," said Nexo co-founder and executive chairman Kosta Kantchev.
- In July, Nexo planned to acquire Coinbase-backed Vauld.
