AGNC investment corp. announces pricing of public offering of depositary shares

Sep. 07, 2022 5:53 PM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) has announced that it has priced a public offering of 6,000,000 depositary shares with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share and is expected to close on or about September 14, 2022.
  • Each Depositary Share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Company's 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
  • Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and Citigroup are the co-managers for the offering.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.