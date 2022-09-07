AGNC investment corp. announces pricing of public offering of depositary shares
Sep. 07, 2022 AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)
- AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) has announced that it has priced a public offering of 6,000,000 depositary shares with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share and is expected to close on or about September 14, 2022.
- Each Depositary Share represents a 1/1,000th interest in a share of the Company's 7.75% Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock.
- Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, are joint book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and Citigroup are the co-managers for the offering.
