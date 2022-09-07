Air mobility company AERWINS to go public via $600M SPAC deal
Sep. 07, 2022 5:54 PM ETPono Capital Corp. (PONO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- AERWINS will go public in the U.S. via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) in a deal that values the Japanese-American air mobility company at $600M.
- Middletown, Del.-based AERWINS Technologies is the parent company of A.L.I. Technologies, a Japanese corporation that produces a luxury hoverbike called Xturismo and runs a drone monitoring and management platform service called C.O.S.M.O.S.
- The deal values AERWINS at $600M, and is expected to result in a combined pro forma equity value of about $750M, PONO said in a statement on Wednesday.
- AERWINS will use the funds from the merger and from achieving a public listing for product manufacturing and to increase production capacity, pursue new research and development and to fund company operations.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4 this year or Q1 2023, and AERWINS anticipates being listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol "AWIN" and "AWINW".
