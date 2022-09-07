Industrial stocks ETF rises most in a month as oil prices decline
An exchange-traded fund whose holdings consists of large-cap industrial companies today rose the most in a month as oil prices fell, helping to ease investor concerns about inflation.
The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) climbed 1.6% to close at $93.79 for the biggest gain since Aug. 10. The closing price was the highest since Aug. 29.
The gains came as oil prices plunged to the lowest since mid-January, more than a month before Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a surge in energy prices. U.S. oil futures (CL1:COM) fell 5.9% to end at $81.79 a barrel. Brent crude (CO1:COM), the global benchmark for oil, dropped 5.2% to close at $87.50.
Oil prices declined after China reported weaker-than-forecast trade data, spurring concerns about the health of the global economy. Adding to the selling pressure was a Wall Street Journal report that the Federal Reserve this month might hike interest rates by 0.75 percentage point to tackle inflation.
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund -Top Holdings as of Sept. 6
|Company (Ticker)
|Closing price - Sept. 7
|% change
|United Parcel Service (UPS)
|$196.29
|0.17%
|Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)
|$228.79
|0.36%
|Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
|$87.45
|0.33%
|Honeywell International (HON)
|$189.09
|1.88%
|Deere & Co. (DE)
|$365.94
|1.35%
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|$420.14
|0.56%
|Caterpillar (CAT)
|$180.86
|0.11%
|Boeing (BA)
|$155.95
|2.34%
|General Electric (GE)
|$73.58
|1.97%
|Northrop Grumman (NOC)
|$487.78
|1.68%
