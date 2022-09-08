North West Company GAAP EPS of $0.64, revenue of $578.9M beats by $139.79M
Sep. 08, 2022 12:34 AM ETThe North West Company Inc. (NNWWF), NWC:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- North West Company press release (OTCPK:NNWWF): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.64.
- Revenue of $578.9M (+2.4% Y/Y) beats by $139.79M.
- On a same store basis, sales decreased 4.1% compared to the second quarter last year, with both food and general merchandise same store sales decreasing 1.3% and 18.8% respectively.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased $11.4M compared to last year and as a percentage to sales was 12.6% compared to 14.9% last year due to the sales, gross profit and Expense factors previously noted, but was up $19.0M or 35.4% compared to pre-pandemic adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019.
