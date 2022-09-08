Asia-Pacific markets mixed following Wall Street’s solid rebound rally

Japan +2.09%. Japan August economy watchers survey current conditions 45.5 vs 43.8 prior.

Japan final Q2 GDP +3.5% q/q (annualized) (expected 2.9%).

China -0.18%.

Hong Kong -0.28%.

Australia +1.59% Australian trade data: Exports -10% m/m (prior +5.1%) & imports +5% m/m. (+0.7%)

India +0.85%.

Overnight in the U.S., major US stock indices are closing sharply higher and near the highs for the day. NASDAQ index snaps it's 7 day losing streak. Dow industrial average gained 435.98 points, or 1.40%, to end the day at 31,581.28. The S&P 500 rose 1.83% to 3,979.90 and the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 2.14% to 11,791.90, breaking a seven-day losing streak.

New Zealand data, volume of total manufacturing sales -4.9% q/q (prior -3.4%).

Investors will also be closely watching Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech Thursday as markets brace for another 75 basis-point hike later this month.

Oil prices rose, rebounding from losses in the previous session, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to stop oil and gas exports if European nations impose price caps on Russian oil.

Brent crude futures climbed 1% to stand at $88.88 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate added 1.1% to $82.83 per barrel.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.10%; S&P 500 +0.15%; Nasdaq +0.22%.