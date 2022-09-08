Trupanion acquires Smart Paws

Sep. 08, 2022 1:33 AM ETTrupanion, Inc. (TRUP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) notifies the acquisition of Smart Paws GmbH , specializes exclusively in pet insurance and offers products developed by veterinarians and tailored to the needs of animals and their owners with operations in Germany and Switzerland, on August 31.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The move provides immediate entry into Germany and Switzerland and accelerated access into other key European markets.
  • With the addition, Trupanion builds on its international footprint, a key tenet of its 60-month plan.
  • The Smart Paws team will continue to manage and administer all of their products and membership policies and will be a part of Trupanion’s international organization led by Simon Wheeler.
  • The firm does not expect any material financial impact to its 2022 financial results as a result of the acquisition.

