Trupanion acquires Smart Paws
Sep. 08, 2022 1:33 AM ETTrupanion, Inc. (TRUP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) notifies the acquisition of Smart Paws GmbH , specializes exclusively in pet insurance and offers products developed by veterinarians and tailored to the needs of animals and their owners with operations in Germany and Switzerland, on August 31.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The move provides immediate entry into Germany and Switzerland and accelerated access into other key European markets.
- With the addition, Trupanion builds on its international footprint, a key tenet of its 60-month plan.
- The Smart Paws team will continue to manage and administer all of their products and membership policies and will be a part of Trupanion’s international organization led by Simon Wheeler.
- The firm does not expect any material financial impact to its 2022 financial results as a result of the acquisition.
