D2L reports Q2 earnings; narrows FY23 guidance

Sep. 08, 2022 3:27 AM ETD2L Inc. (DTLIF), DTOL:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • D2L press release (OTCPK:DTLIF): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.09.
  • Revenue of $41.2M (+12.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.19M.
  • Outlook for fiscal 2023: Total revenue in the range of $168 million to $170 million vs. consensus of $176.09M, implying growth of 11% to 12% over the year ended January 31, 2022 (12%-14% on a constant currency basis), rather than our previous guidance of total revenue in the range of $175 million to $178 million, implying growth of 15% to 17% over the same period; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $6 million to $8 million, rather than our previous guidance of Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $9 million to $11 million.

