Skanska secures additional contract to expand airport in Portland, Oregon, USA for $422M

Sep. 08, 2022 4:11 AM ETSkanska AB (publ) (SKBSY), SKSBFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) and its joint venture partner, Hoffman Construction Company, signed a contract amendment with the Port of Portland for improvements to the Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon, USA.
  • Skanska's share of the contract amendment is worth USD 422M, about SEK 4.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter 2022.
  • The amendment includes work on the Terminal Core Expansion project, comprising interior and exterior finishes.
  • Construction is underway and completion is scheduled for 2025.

