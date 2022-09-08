European markets rebound after Wall Street rally and ahead of ECB meet

Sep. 08, 2022 4:23 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London +0.31%.

Germany -0.01%.

France +0.13%. France July trade balance -€14.5 billion vs -€13.6 billion expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.09%, though sectors including utilities, autos and chemicals were om the red. Retail stocks led losses.

Coming up in the session: ECB announces September monetary policy decision, statement at 1215 GMT; ECB president Lagarde press conference at 1245 GMT.

With inflation in the euro zone projected to rise to at least 10% in the coming months and the risk of consumer prices rocketing higher, a “jumbo” rate hike of 75 basis points on Thursday is a possibility.

UK RICS house price balance for August 53, back to its lowest since January 2021 (expected 60, prior 62).

Switzerland August unemployment rate 2.0% vs 2.0% expected.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 3.25%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.58%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.04%.

