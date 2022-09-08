Arcutis Biotherapeutics agrees to acquire LifeArc portfolio company Ducentis BioTherapeutics for up to $400M

  • Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to acquire Ducentis BioTherapeutics Ltd., a preclinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammation and autoimmune diseases.
  • Per the terms, Arcutis will acquire the outstanding shares of Ducentis for an upfront cash payment of ~$16M and Arcutis stock valued at ~$14M, as well as future contingent payments based on development and commercial success.
  • The move leverages Arcutis’ deep dermatology expertise and broad biologics experience to accelerate Ducentis’ lead compound, DS-234, in atopic dermatitis.
  • DS-234 offers a potential best-in-class profile, as well as a highly complementary treatment option to roflumilast cream which is in late-stage development for atopic dermatitis.
  • Ducentis’ Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Rebecca Ashfield, will be retained by Arcutis as a consultant to ensure knowledge transfer, integration of ongoing workstreams, and lead future technical and manufacturing operations related to DS-234.
  • As of June 30, 2022, Arcutis had approximately $283M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities and received over $285M from additional financings in early August.
  • Given the early-stage nature of the DS-234 program, the Ducentis acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Arcutis’ financial plans.
  Shares of ARQT are down 2.5% after-hours.

