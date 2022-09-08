Stock futures cautious with global rates in focus ahead of ECB, Powell

Stock index futures are little changed Thursday after the major averages snapped a losing streak in the previous session.

S&P futures (SPX), Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) and Dow futures (INDU) futures are off less than 0.1%.

Rates are also steady with the spotlight on the ECB decision this morning. Economists are expecting a big hike of 75 basis points, which would be the biggest since the formation of the euro. But ECB doves have been vocal going into the meeting.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 1 basis point at 3.26% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is flat at 3.44%. The German 10-year bund is flat at 1.59% and the euro is flat at $1.00, just above a two-decade low.

"We think it is a very close call, with good arguments on each side, but ultimately think those advocating for a larger hike will prevail as September offers the best opportunity to send a clear signal of determination," Morgan Stanley Chief European Economist Jens Eisenschmidt said.

Fed chief Jay Powell also speaks before the bell, overlapping with ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference when he participates in a Cato Institute Q&A.

"There was a noticeable reaction in fed funds futures yesterday after the WSJ’s Nick Timiraos published an article saying that Chair Powell’s pledge to tackle inflation 'appears to have put the central bank on a path' to a 75bps hike," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid wrote. "Remember it was Timiraos’ article back in June that was seen as setting the stage for the first 75bps hike of this cycle (rather than 50bps as previously expected), so his articles do carry weight in markets."

"That was apparent in futures, which are now pricing in +69.5bps worth of hikes for the September meeting, which is the most hawkish markets have been on September since the last meeting in July."

Weekly jobless claims are due, with economists expecting a rise to 240K.

Among active stocks, GameStop is rallying following earnings and the announcement of a partnership with FTX.