Cummins to scale electrolyzer manufacturing capacity at Oevel factory
Sep. 08, 2022 5:26 AM ET By: Preeti Singh
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is scaling electrolyzer manufacturing capacity at its Oevel factory in Belgium to 1GW.
- The project is being supported by Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) Hy2Tech program. IPCEI will help Cummins (CMI) develop a new generation of PEM electrolyzer cell stacks to power large-scale hydrogen production systems.
- The expansion in Belgium adds to Cummins’ already scaling global electrolyzer manufacturing footprint. The company has added capacity at its Mississauga, Canada, facility and is building two new electrolyzer factories in Spain and China, each starting at 500MW of manufacturing capacity and scalable to 1GW.
