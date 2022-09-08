Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) nearly tripled its sales in August 2022 from a month ago, delivering 76,965 Chinese-made vehicles in the month - up 172.76% from 28,217 units sold in July 2022.

That's also up 73.88% from 44,264 vehicles sold a year ago and is in line with estimates quoted by a CAPA official earlier this month, projecting Tesla's (TSLA) China-made vehicle sales to reach 77,000 units in August.

The U.S. electric vehicle maker exported 42,463 Model 3s and Model Ys from China in Aug, CAPA added, compared to 19,756 exported in July.

A look at Tesla's monthly sales in China:

The expedited deliveries were achieved as a result of a ramp up in output at the automaker's Shanghai plant. The output ramp up enabled the company to accelerate deliveries of the Model 3 and Model Y models to customers especially in China.

Tesla (TSLA) also recently cut delivery waiting time for its two best-selling models to a maximum of 14 weeks in China.

Peer BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) led the electric vehicle producers with 173,977 cars delivered in August. Nio (NIO), Xpeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) delivered 10,677, 9,578 and 4,571 vehicles, respectively.