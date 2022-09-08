Illegal blockade disrupts operations at Equinox Los Filos Mine in Mexico
Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)
- Mining activities at Equinox Gold's (NYSE:EQX) Los Filos Mine in Mexico have been temporarily suspended as the result of an illegal blockade by members of the nearby Mezcala community, the Canadian mining company reported on Thursday.
- The blockade is disrupting delivery of certain supplies to the mine that are required to maintain operations.
- Equinox (EQX) plans to engage with community leadership to find a solution that allows the mine to resume full operations.
- EQX shares are down ~6% pre-market
