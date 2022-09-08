Illegal blockade disrupts operations at Equinox Los Filos Mine in Mexico

Sep. 08, 2022 6:01 AM ETEquinox Gold Corp. (EQX), EQX:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Gold Mines

Martin Lemus/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mining activities at Equinox Gold's (NYSE:EQX) Los Filos Mine in Mexico have been temporarily suspended as the result of an illegal blockade by members of the nearby Mezcala community, the Canadian mining company reported on Thursday.
  • The blockade is disrupting delivery of certain supplies to the mine that are required to maintain operations.
  • Equinox (EQX) plans to engage with community leadership to find a solution that allows the mine to resume full operations.
  • EQX shares are down ~6% pre-market
 

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.