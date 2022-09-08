Bioceres reports Q4 results
Sep. 08, 2022 6:05 AM ETBioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bioceres press release (NASDAQ:BIOX): Q4 Loss of $4.68M
- Revenue of $105.75M (+28.6% Y/Y) beats by $10.86M.
- “Furthermore, as we look into FY23 and beyond, we are invigorated by the opportunities ahead. Right after the quarters’ end and less than four months since the announcement, we have successfully merged with and de-listed Marrone Bio Innovations. Like the Rizobacter integration back in 2016, we believe this merger will be transformational for us. With our new colleagues, we are focused on the integration and expansion of our business and on combining our relative strengths to create a formidable company with a unique product offering and outstanding global reach.”
