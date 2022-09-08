Plug Power secures largest multi-site electrolyzer order in Europe
Sep. 08, 2022
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has secured its largest multi-site electrolyzer order in Europe to date.
- Lhyfe, listed at Euronext in Paris, placed an order for ten 5MW PEM electrolyzer systems for production of green hydrogen across multiple plants in Europe. The electrolyzers will be assembled in Europe.
- With these electrolyzers of a total capacity of 50MW (equivalent to up to 20 tons per day), Lhyfe aims to produce a renewable green hydrogen using primarily wind and solar-power for various mobility applications in Europe.
- The companies, which initiated a strategic relationship last year, also plan to jointly develop 300MW of renewable green hydrogen plants across Europe by 2025.
