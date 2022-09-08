Endexx takes controlling interest in nicotine-free vape producer Hyla
Sep. 08, 2022 6:25 AM ETEndexx Corporation (EDXC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Endexx (OTCPK:EDXC) has acquired a controlling interest in non-nicotine vape producer, Hyla US Holdco.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The acquisition provides Endexx (OTCPK:EDXC) with an expanded international distribution network in 10 countries and a significant increase in consolidated revenues, based on Hyla’s distribution and sales to date of its non-nicotine, vegan vape products.
- Commenting on the transaction, Endexx CEO Todd Davis said, "This acquisition is an important opportunity for Endexx, as the ability to expand the distribution for our CBD and non-CBD Blesswell men's skin care products is a significant benefit. We have already achieved substantial success in the U.S. through our retail distribution in Walgreens, Target, and CVS and, as announced yesterday, Amazon. International distribution in Europe and the Middle East, with the potential of future distribution in Latin America and Asia, holds great promise."
