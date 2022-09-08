Bilibili Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.74 misses by $0.10, revenue of $732.9M beats by $29.08M

  • Bilibili press release (NASDAQ:BILI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.74 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $732.9M (+9.0% Y/Y) beats by $29.08M.
  • Average monthly active users reached 305.7M, a 29% increase from the same period in 2021.
  • Average daily active users reached 83.5M, a 33% increase from the same period in 2021.
  • Average monthly paying users reached 27.5M, a 32% increase from the same period in 2021.
  • For 3Q22, the company currently expects net revenues to be between RMB5.6B and RMB5.8B.
  • "Moving through the back half of 2022, we expect to benefit from an improved macro-landscape where we can further grow our business, while continuing to control costs and close the gap on our net loss.”

