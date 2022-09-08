Cedar Fair hits record revenue through Labor Day
Sep. 08, 2022 6:39 AM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) reached a record $1.37B in year-to-date preliminary net revenues through Sep 05, 2022.
- The strong recent performance was driven by improving demand trends, with average daily attendance over the past five weeks up 5% Y/Y.
- For the five-week period ended Sep 05, Cedar Fair (FUN) welcomed 5.1M guests and generated preliminary net revenues of $343M, up 27%, when compared to the five-week period ended Sep 09, 2019.
- Compared to the five-week period ended Sep 06, 2021, net revenues grew 13%, driven largely due to an increase of 15% in attendance.
- The amusement park company expects strong demand for early cycle sales of 2023 season pass and related all-season products.
