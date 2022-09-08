Texas Roadhouse is viewed favorably at Deutsche Bank amid solid trends

Deutsche Bank reiterated a bullish view on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) after meeting with management.

Analyst Brian Mullen and team said they got the sense that the consumer trends that were discussed on TXRH's 2Q22 earnings call in late July have largely remained in place since that time.

"In addition to broader industry trends stabilizing across July & August (at the category level), at TXRH specifically we get the sense that consumers continue to show acceptance to the price increases taken earlier this year, as evidenced by management seeing no discernible negative impact to traffic in the restaurant as well as no notable changes in mix."

Also of note, Deutsche Bank has the sense that the idea of a return to normal seasonality remains in place and is expected to do so moving forward.

The German firm has a Buy rating on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH).

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on TXRH is 3.12, which gives it a Hold rating and ranks 15th out of 39 publicly-traded restaurant stocks.