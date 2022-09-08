Smart Share Global GAAP EPADS of -$0.10, revenue of $103.1M
Sep. 08, 2022 6:51 AM ETSmart Share Global Limited (EM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Smart Share Global press release (NASDAQ:EM): Q2 GAAP EPADS of -$0.10.
- Revenue of $103.1M (-29.0% Y/Y).
- Number of POIs reached 895K as of the end of the second quarter of 2022.
- POIs operated through network partner model reached 43.2% as of the end of the second quarter of 2022.
- Cumulative registered users reached 310.5M as of the end of the second quarter of 2022.
- For the third quarter of 2022 ending September 30, 2022, the company expects to generate RMB770 million to RMB800 million of revenues vs. estimated decline of -11.66% Y/Y.
