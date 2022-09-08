Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announced that its antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy indicated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement of 3.2 months in overall survival (OS) versus chemotherapy in certain patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

The results were based on the 543-patient Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 trial in which patients received Trodelvy or physicians’ choice of chemotherapy. The trial subjects were previously treated with endocrine-based therapies and at least two chemotherapies for metastatic disease.

In terms of OS, a key secondary endpoint of the trial, the Trodelvy arm indicated a median OS of 14.4 months compared to 11.2 months in the comparator arm leading to 3.2 months of benefit versus the physicians’ choice of chemotherapy, TPC.

The trial also indicated a statistically significant improvement favoring Trodelvy versus TPC for objective response rate (ORR), another key secondary endpoint.

The safety profile of Trodelvy in TROPiCS-02 was consistent with prior studies for the drug, GILD said, adding that there were no new safety signals.

“With these data from TROPiCS-02, Trodelvy has now demonstrated a survival benefit in both pre-treated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer and second-line metastatic TNBC – two difficult-to-treat forms of breast cancer,” noted Bill Grossman, GILD’s Therapeutic Area Head.

In March, GILD said TROPiCS-02 met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival with statistical significance.