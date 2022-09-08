Linde to build green hydrogen plant in Niagara Falls, New York
Sep. 08, 2022
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) plans to build a 35MW PEM electrolyzer to produce green hydrogen in Niagara Falls, New York, the chemical company announced on Thursday.
- The new plant, the largest electrolyzer installed by Linde (LIN) globally, will more than double the company's green liquid hydrogen production capacity in the U.S.
- Expected to start up by 2025, the facility will use hydroelectric power to produce green liquid hydrogen.
- This project is the first of several electrolyzers Linde (LIN) expects to build in the U.S. to address green liquid hydrogen demand.
