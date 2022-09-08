General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) plans to target affluent Chinese automobile buyers using a new direct sales platform called Durant Guild, according to Reuters.

In order to generate buzz over the new sales channel, the automaker will host invitation-only events to showcase possible products, open experience centers in various urban cities and potentially stage pop-ups at selected sites.

"Durant Guild is not a volume play, but if we do a good job and the products sell well, it will create a lot of buzz around Cadillac and Chevy and will help how people perceive our products and technology," stated GM China chief Julian Blissett.

The GMC Hummer, Chevrolet Tahoe, and Chevrolet Corvette were some of the models mentioned as potentially being sold for the first time in China via the new platform.

Durant Guild could be officially launched in China as early as this month.

Sector watch: Tesla and GM are called potential winners from the new electric vehicle legislation.