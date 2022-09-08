The innovation themed asset manager Cathie Wood believes that Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve are miscalculating the outlook on inflation by increasing rates at such a steep pace.

Wood tweeted out: “Powell is using Volcker’s sledgehammer and, I believe, making a mistake.”

Wood continued with: “The Fed is basing monetary policy decisions on lagging indicators: employment and core inflation. Leading inflation indicators like gold and copper are flagging the risk of deflation. Even the oil price has dropped more than 35% from its peak, erasing most of the gain this year.”

For the upcoming September 21st Fed meeting futures are now pricing in an 82% chance that markets will see a 75-basis point hike compared to the 18% that are factoring a 50% rate hike.

It was just a month ago when markets were pricing in a 68% chance of a 75-basis point hike. Powell’s hawkish rhetoric delivered at the Jackson Hole economic symposium caused 14% swing, sending the target rate probability to 300-325 basis points for the upcoming Fed meeting.

Cathie Wood’s innovative ETFs along with their year-to-date price action: (NYSEARCA:ARKK) -57.2%, (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -57.9%, (ARKF) -58.2%, (BATS:ARKG) -43.6%, (BATS:ARKQ) -35.7%, and (ARKX) -26.3%.

While Wood may believe the Fed is making a mistake, Seeking Alpha contributor Rida Morwa highlighted that hikes are coming and will not stop until the Fed thinks it has beaten what it first denied existed - persistent inflation.