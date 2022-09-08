Valneva, VBI Vaccines in pact to launch Hep B vaccine in Europe
Sep. 08, 2022
- French biotech Valneva SE (VALN) and U.S.-based VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) announced a partnership on Thursday to jointly market and distribute the PreHevbri Hepatitis B vaccine in select European countries starting from early next year.
- The companies said that PreHevbri, developed by VBIV, is the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine approved in Europe.
- Per the terms, VALN will promote and distribute PreHevbri in certain European countries, which will initially include the U.K., Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, and the Netherlands.
- The companies expect to make PreHevbri available in these countries in early 2023.
- In April, the European regulators greenlighted PreHevbri for active immunization of adults against infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus. The U.K. authorization followed weeks later.
