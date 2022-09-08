Altria Group (NYSE:MO) announced that a jury determined that Reynolds Vapor Company's Vuse Alto infringed on the company's patents.

The case involved three patents awarded to Altria Client Services by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office based on filings dating back to April 2015. The jury found that Reynolds Vapor violated Altria’s(MO) patents covering the pod assembly used in Vuse Alto.

In deciding in favor of Altria (MO), the jury awarded $95,233,292 in past damages through June 30 Post-trial proceedings will address ongoing damages through the expiration of Altria’s (MO) patents in 2035. At trial, Altria urged the jury to find a royalty rate of 5.25%, which the jury accepted in returning its award of past damages.

"Patents are at the core of innovation and we take very seriously protecting our intellectual property," stated Altria (MO) General Counsel Murray Garnick on the development.

Shares of MO gained 0.11% in Thursday morning trading to land at $45.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $41.00 to $57.05.