Revance climbs 14% as FDA approves facial injectable for frown lines
Sep. 08, 2022 7:25 AM ETRevance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC)ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotech focused on neuromodulators, added ~14% in the pre-market trading Thursday after the company announced the FDA approval of Daxxify injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines.
- The FDA approval of Daxxify, also known as DaxibotulinumtoxinA, is likely to pit upstart RVNC against pharma giant AbbVie (ABBV), which has dominated the aesthetic-drug market for about two decades with its anti-wrinkle therapy Botox.
- The decision marks the RVNC’s first FDA approval and allows the company to access the growing U.S. market for facial injectables worth $3.2B.
- The FDA approval is based on data from SAKURA Phase 3 clinical trial program, which involved over 2,700 patients and nearly 4,200 treatments.
- “We are excited to be launching DAXXIFY™ shortly with an early training and education program at our world-class headquarters and experience center in Nashville, followed by a broader commercial launch,” President of RVNC Dustin S. Sjuts said ahead of the conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET.
The FDA approval for Daxxify, also known as DaxibotulinumtoxinA, comes after a review period, with Sep. 08 as the PDUFA date.
Comments (1)