Cazoo stocks gains on plans to withdraw from EU
Sep. 08, 2022 7:28 AM ETCazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) shares popped ~7% pre-market on Thursday after the online car retailer concluded strategic review of its EU business.
- The company has proposed to wind down operations in mainland Europe to focus on core UK market, a move that will result in estimated net savings of over £100M by end of 2023.
- As a result, Cazoo (CZOO) will initiate an orderly wind down of its operations in Germany and Spain and is in talks with its employee representatives in France and Italy. It will facilitate a structured closure for its customers, employees and suppliers and has notified the relevant employee representatives and unions in each market.
- Despite the challenging macro-economic backdrop, the growth in the UK remains strong, with retail unit sales up over 100% year-on-year in July and August. The firm is optimistic about future opportunities and its ability to capture a 5% or greater UK market share.
- Cazoo (CZOO) targets cash flow breakeven by the end of 2023, at which point it expects to still have ~£100M of cash on its balance sheet.
