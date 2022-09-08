Nokia Industrial 5G portfolio to facilitate private wireless network connectivity in North America
Sep. 08, 2022 7:29 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) notifies that it is extending its Industrial portfolio of user equipment to facilitate private wireless network connectivity in North America.
- Its Industrial 5G fieldrouter and dongle to enable IoT connectivity for enterprises, educational establishments, cities and other entities.
- The CBRS radio access points made ready for 5G standalone network deployments using Nokia (NOK) CBRS integrated solution with Spectrum Access System and domain proxy.
- By using the new Nokia Connectivity Operations Dashboard customers can track and gain insight into network and device utilization and health for stakeholder reporting.
- Shares are down 0.60% premarket.
