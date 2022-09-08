MasterCraft Boat Non-GAAP EPS of $1.77 beats by $0.27, revenue of $217.65M beats by $22.4M
Sep. 08, 2022 7:31 AM ETMasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- MasterCraft Boat press release (NASDAQ:MCFT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.77 beats by $0.27.
- Revenue of $217.65M (+39.9% Y/Y) beats by $22.4M.
- “Looking forward, the potential for a weakening economy has caused us to approach our wholesale production plan for fiscal 2023 with a prudent level of conservatism. Even so, if our business performs to the lower end of our guidance range, we will deliver the second-best year in the history of our Company in terms of both revenue and earnings. Furthermore, as we clearly demonstrated during the past two years, our highly flexible business model will allow us to adjust our production plan and generate outstanding financial results should retail demand outpace our initial expectations.”
Comments