FuelCell Energy GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.02, revenue of $43.1M beats by $7.94M
Sep. 08, 2022 7:33 AM ETFuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- FuelCell Energy press release (NASDAQ:FCEL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $43.1M (+60.8% Y/Y) beats by $7.94M.
- “For the third quarter, we achieved our strongest quarterly revenue in five years, reflecting product sales and continued progress on our Powerhouse business strategy,” said Mr. Jason Few, President and CEO. “We delivered Ex Works six modules to Korea Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. during the quarter, and we have completed manufacturing the eight modules needed to fulfill the order placed by Korea Fuel Cell Co., Ltd. in June 2022 and expect to deliver those modules Ex Works and recognize the resulting revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. The delivery of the six modules along with a 75% increase in revenues from the Company’s Generation portfolio led to significantly increased total revenues in the third fiscal quarter, compared to the comparable prior-year quarter.”
