While shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) turned lower last week after Nvidia disclosed the U.S. will require the chipmaker to get a license for future exports to China for certain products, the electric vehicle maker does not see a major problem for it from the development.

"We believe this will not have an impact on our business operations," observed Nio (NIO) CEO William Li on the development.

Of note, the Nvidia Drive Orin chip used for assisted driving technology is different than Nvidia's A100 and H100 products, which are covered by the new U.S. chip restrictions.

Li also noted that there are many companies in China with artificial intelligence training chips that Nio (NIO) could work with in the future.

