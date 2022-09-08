Williams buys NorTex Midstream assets in $423M deal
Sep. 08, 2022 7:49 AM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Williams (NYSE:WMB) has acquired NorTex Midstream from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital in a $423M, the energy infrastructure company announced on Thursday.
- NorTex is a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas. The deal covers ~80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
- The acquired assets will provide critical gas supply to power generation in north Texas, while positioning Williams (WMB) to deliver storage services for Permian gas directed toward growing Gulf Coast LNG demand.
- "We see significant upside to integrating these assets, especially when combined with our existing transmission and storage capabilities," said Williams President and CEO Alan Armstrong on the deal.
- WMB shares are down 2% pre-market
