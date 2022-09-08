harvest One Cannabis changes name to Delivra Health Brands
Harvest One Cannabis (OTCQB:DHBUF) gets TSXV approval for changing company's name change to Delivra Health Brands Inc.
The common shares will trade under the symbol "DHB", and the warrants will trade under the symbol "DHB.WT" on the TSXV effective today.
"Delivra Health is pioneering the future of alternative health and wellness products and working to enhance quality of life worldwide. Delivra Health products feature innovative brands like Dream Water™ and LivRelief™ which deliver relief from everyday health struggles, such as chronic pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Delivra Health products have allowed millions of customers to reclaim their mobility, energy, and in turn, quality of life. We are grateful to have loyal brand champions today in over 20 countries," said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delivra Health.
Comments