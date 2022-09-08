Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), Marqueta (NASDAQ:MQ), Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY), and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) have dropped in Thursday premarket trading after Wells Fargo analyst Jeff Cantwell downgraded the fintech stocks after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a more hawkish than expected speech at Jackson Hole in late August.

With the Fed chair signaling a "higher for longer" level of interest rates, the Wells Fargo is becoming more selective in the fintech sector.

Fidelity National Information (FIS), Marqeta (MQ), and Cardlytics (CDLX) were cut to Underweight and Paymentus (PAY) was downgraded to Equal Weight.

"We expect the 'pain' Mr. Powell and the Fed see as required to drive inflation down to 2% — and then remain there — will negatively impact future growth in consumer and business spend going forward, thereby impeding revenue and earnings generation within our Fintech coverage," Cantwell wrote in a note to clients.

The central bank's aggressive stance will hurt employment, consumer spending, and business spending, "and by extension this would impact payment volumes and revenue for Fintech companies," Cantwell said. "Our prior '23 bear case now feels like our '23 base case, and we've lowered our estimates across our coverage."

By comparison, SA's Quant system has Strong Sells on both Paymentus (PAY) and Cardlytics (CDLX) and Holds on FIS and Marqeta (MQ) as seen in the peers comparison tab. Meanwhile, the average Wall Street rating has Buys on FIS, MQ, and PAY, with a Hold rating on CDLX.

