MasterCraft Boat closes sale of NauticStar business

Sep. 08, 2022 8:01 AM ETMasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • MasterCraft Boat Holdings (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced Thursday the completion of its NauticStar business' sale to a subsidiary of Iconic Marine Group on Sept. 2, 2022.
  • It comes in a separate announcement following the MasterCraft fourth quarter's earnings results released on the same day, where a revenue of $217.65M (+39.9% Y/Y) beat consensus by $22.4M and a $1.77 adjusted earnings per share for the quarter topped by $0.27.
  • NauticStar segment contributed $66.3M to MasterCraft's FY 2022 sales, which amounted to $707.9M.
  • "The sale of the NauticStar business to Iconic Marine Group will better position MasterCraft to drive profitable growth. I am confident that focusing on our MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara brands will drive enhanced value for MasterCraft shareholders, and that NauticStar will benefit from a new strategic owner dedicated to the future success of the brand," said MasterCraft Boat CEO and Chairman Fred Brightbill.
  • MCFT shares are down 3% in premarket trading on Thursday.
  • Earlier: August marine retailer sentiment remains strained on economic concerns

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.