Iridium announces ninth SpaceX launch
Sep. 08, 2022 8:08 AM ETIridium Communications Inc. (IRDM), SPACEBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has entered into a agreement with Elon Musk's spacecraft firm SpaceX (SPACE) to launch up to five of its remaining ground spare satellites under the Iridium NEXT program.
- The Iridium-9 launch is planned to take place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in mid-2023, aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.
- Previously, SpaceX conducted eight Iridium (IRDM) launches between Jan 2017 and Jan 2019. These launches delivered 75 satellites to LEO as part of the Iridium NEXT campaign, replacing the company's original satellite constellation.
- Since completion of the launch campaign in 2019, Iridium (IRDM) has 66 operational satellites, nine on-orbit spares and six additional spares on the ground. Up to five of those six ground spares are planned for launch as part of Iridium-9.
- Earlier this year, Iridium celebrated the 25th anniversary of its first ever launch that carried five Iridium satellites to orbit on a Delta II rocket.
